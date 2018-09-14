Ex-Newcastle United midfielder offered opportunity to impress at Crewe Alexandra

Former Newcastle United youngster Liam Smith has been handed an opportunity to earn a deal at League Two side Crewe Alexandra.

Smith, from South Shields, is set to feature for the Railwaymen's under-23 side as they prepare to take on Barnsley this afternoon.

An attacking midfielder, the 22-year-old was released from St James's Park in the summer having been with the club throughout his footballing career.

He did enjoy several loan spells away from Tyneside, however, as he made eight appearances for Blackpool before later joining Crewe.

However, the youngster failed to make a competitive appearance for the Cheshire side after suffering an ankle injury, bringing a premature end to his time away from Newcastle.

But Crewe kept tabs on Smith, with the youngster actually finding the net against them last season during an impressive performance in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Indeed, the midfielder has previously admitted that he feels he has unfinished business at Gresty Road.

Speaking before his return last season, he told nufc.co.uk: “I was there on loan last season for a very short period of time so hopefully I can go there and prove a bit of a point.

“I think it was my third pre-season game when I got injured. I came back, then on my first day back training, about 20 minutes in, I did it again and by the time I came back from that the loan spell was almost finished.

“It was a bit of a nightmare but it’s a great club - really good facilities, really good people, really good players - and they try to play football the right way.

“I just wish I could have made the most of it, but it is what it is.

“When I left, I felt like the injuries were just unlucky injuries - I haven’t got any sort of problem - but I think some people felt that I was injury-prone and it was my fault, when really it was just two unfortunate tackles.

“I have got a bit of a point to prove so hopefully I’ll enjoy myself and it’ll be a good game.”

And now the midfielder has been handed an opportunity to impress manager David Artell as he looks to seal a deal.