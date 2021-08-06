Ex-Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon tipped for Premier League return
Salomon Rondon could be set for a return to the Premier League – on a free transfer.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 7:18 am
The striker had a successful season-long loan at Newcastle United from West Bromwich Albion in 2018/19.
Rondon – who has had a loan spell at CSKA Moscow – linked up again with Rafa Benitez in China, but he could be released from his contract at Dalian Professional, according to the Sun.
The Chinese Super League has been hit by the pandemic.
Benitez, now Everton manager, is reportedly monitoring the 31-year-old’s situation.