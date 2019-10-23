Ex-Newcastle United striker seals shock switch to Sunderland's League One rivals
Former Newcastle United striker Andy Cole has sealed a shock new role at League One side Southend United.
Cole, who hasn’t coached since a brief stint with Huddersfield Town under Lee Clark in 2009, has teamed-up with new manager Sol Campbell as ‘Forward & Attack Coach’ at Roots Hall.
The ex-forward will join Campbell and Hermann Hreidarsson as part of Southend’s new coaching team, and they will make the journey to the Stadium of Light on Saturday, November 2.
Meanwhile, rumoured Sunderland target Lawrence Shankland continues to hit the goal trail – and is attracting interest ahead of the January transfer window.
The Scottish striker was heavily linked with the Stadium of Light throughout the summer, but eventually joined Dundee United in the second tier of his homeland.
Shankland has gone on to net 15 times already this term which also earning a maiden international call-up, and such form has naturally attracted interest.
Celtic and Rangers are both reportedly keen on a deal for the 24-year-old, who was estimated to be worth around £2million – but Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar has ruled out an exit for the forward.
“My job is to get the best value for the club – and the best value for the club is to go on and get promotion over and above any money from a transfer fee,” he said.
“The owners have invested a lot of money. They’re craving success. If you weigh a transfer fee up against success on the pitch, they’ll take success on the pitch every time.
“I don’t think there’s any price you could name for us to sell him and then not give ourselves the best chance of promotion.
“I’m sure Lawrence would say the same thing. He’s a great boy. Other clubs had a chance to take him six months ago and never took it – he understands that.
“He’s committed to the cause here.”
Sunderland are not understood to be interested in Shankland in January, despite heavy rumours over the summer.