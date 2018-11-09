Ex-Newcastle United youngster opens up on mental health battle

Hebburn Town's ex-Newcastle United youngster Jack Robson has opened up about his mental health battle.

Mental health in football and in society is the focus of attention in a revealing new episode of the North East Football Podcast.

Four men involved in the game open up about their own battles with mental health, discuss the stigma that is still attached within football and in society as a whole and offer their messages of support to anyone struggling with their own mental health issues.

The podcast was hosted at the office of official podcast partner Chester-le-Street based charity If U Care Share Foundation and co-founder Matthew Smith is one of the men speaking out on the podcast.

He is also joined by Hebburn Town's former Newcastle United academy winger Jack Robson, Chester-le-Street Town midfielder Craig Marron and Premier League Productions reporter Andy Sixsmith.

You can listen to the podcast or download it via SoundCloud or iTunes