Ex-PSG boss fresh favourite to become next Newcastle United manager
A fresh favourite has been named in the race to become the next Newcastle United manager.
Newcastle United are still on the hunt to find Steve Bruce's successor, and a host of names have been linked with the position that became vacant last month.
Former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca emerged as the initial the firm favourite for the job, while the likes of Frank Lampard, Lucien Favre and Roberto Martinez have also spent varying lengths of time in pole position with the bookmakers.
Now, ex-Arsenal manager Unai Emery has become the latest, narrow favourite to take the reins at St James' Park, just ahead of Fonseca, with Martinez and ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe trailing further behind.
Emery, who took Villarreal to Europa League glory last season, was asked to comment on his links with the Newcastle job ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Young Boys this evening, and responded: “I don't know anything about Newcastle.”
The pressure is on the Magpies to find a suitable replacement for Bruce quickly, as the club look to avoid becoming embroiled in a relegation battle.
An abject 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea saw Newcastle finish the weekend with just four points from their opening ten games of the league campaign, and currently sit 19th in the Premier League table - six points away from safety.
With tough trips to Brighton and Arsenal on the cards this month, the Magpies will be hopeful of appointing a new manager in the near future, and producing a run of improved form to see them move out of the relegation zone and towards the safety of mid-table before Christmas.