Managerial search reportedly whittled down to three

Reports today have suggested that Newcastle are currently considering three managers to replace Steve Bruce.

Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule has been linked with a move to Newcastle United (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Although Bruce remains as Newcastle United manager, speculation that he may leave his post at St James’s Park continues to swirl.

If that does happen, then former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre and former Roma manager Paulo Fonesca are apparently being lined up for the job.

However, today it has emerged that Eddie Howe is the current bookies favourite for the job.

Newcastle would be ‘brilliant opportunity’ for Gerrard

Another managerial name that has been linked with Newcastle United is Steven Gerrard.

The Rangers boss has impressed during his first job in management and former Liverpool and Real Madrid winger Steve McManaman believes that Gerrard would find an offer from Newcastle United ‘very hard to turn down:

“If my old mate Steven Gerrard is approached to succeed Steve Bruce as the manager of Newcastle United it would be very hard for Steven to turn down.

“If what we’re being led to believe, that Newcastle United are going to be turned into the next Manchester City with all this money and power and glamour, it could be an absolutely brilliant opportunity to take that job.

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity if these new owners say, ‘we’d like you to take this job as our manager and we’ve got £500million to spend.’

“If that was Steven – and I know his principal job will be to manage Liverpool in the end – it would be an incredible opportunity and one that would be very difficult to turn down.

“If these owners want to invest and turn this club into one of the best in England, in Europe, how could you say no?”

Bayern Munich star on Newcastle’s radar

German newspaper Bild are reporting that centre-back Niklas Sule is on Newcastle United’s radar.

Sule is out of contract in the summer and progress in talks about a deal to extend his stay at Bayern have reportedly stalled.

Chelsea are also reportedly interested in the defender which would be quite a coup for Newcastle should they get a deal completed.

