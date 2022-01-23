Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Penalty controversy

Allan Saint-Maximin was controversially denied a penalty late-on in the clash at Elland Road yesterday when he was tripped by Robin Koch, however, neither referee Chris Kavanagh or VAR official Kevin Friend believed that the Frenchman was impeded.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Tim Sherwood blasted the decision, saying:

"Saint-Maximin goes in, he’s one-v-one, he’s attacking, he decides to cut back onto his right foot, the defender misses the ball and hits his foot.

“He just drags it and makes contact in the penalty area. For me, that’s a penalty.”

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett also shares the view that Newcastle were wrongly denied a penalty, tweeting: ‘this is a foul, it’s inside the penalty area. Only one course of action - Award a penalty kick. It’s nailed on. Incompetent officiating’

Newcastle United were denied a penalty after Allan Saint-Maximin was tripped by Leeds United defender Robin Koch (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Alli’s Spurs woes

Dele Alli was left out of the Tottenham Hotspur squad for their clash with Chelsea today amid speculation surrounding his immediate future in north London.

This comes amid reports that Newcastle United are interested in bringing Alli to St James’s Park on-loan for the rest of the season - something that newly-appointed South Shields boss Kevin Phillips believes could be a good move for both club and player:

“If Howe can get the best out of him then he would be an amazing signing. But there’s question marks.” Phillips told Football Insider.

“They would need him to prove his fitness and be consistent. The Dele Alli of three years ago was one of the best players in the Premier League. I question whether they would get that version of Dele Alli.

“He needs a fresh challenge. A fresh start. Perhaps Newcastle is a place where he could get that.”

Longstaffs ‘eyed’ by EFL clubs

Both Sean and Matty Longstaff are attracting attention from the EFL this month.

Sean, whose contract on Tyneside expires in summer, is reportedly interesting Championship side Nottingham Forest who are plotting a ‘renewed effort’ to sign the midfielder this month.

Harrogate and Carlisle are the sides reportedly looking at taking Matty Longstaff on loan until the end of the season.

