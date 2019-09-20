Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United midfielder Lee Clark linked with Partick Thistle job
Former Sunderland and Newcastle United midfielder Lee Clark has held talks with Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle over their managerial position - according to reports.
The Daily Herald claim that Clark, who currently manages non-league outfit Blyth Spartans, would be ‘very interested’ in the role at the second tier outfit – who are seeking a replacement for former Newcastle United youngster Gary Caldwell.
According to the report, contact has been made with Clark over the role after he impressed in Scotland with Kilmarnock.