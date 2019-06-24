Ex-Sunderland boss, former Middlesbrough candidate and two England legends fancied as next Newcastle United manager
Newcastle United will be without a manager if, as expected, Rafa Benitez walks away from the club at the end of his current deal.
By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 07:39
In just six days time the Spaniard is set to do just that, with 11th hour talks and some shifting on strict contract red tape the only resolution to the storm brewing on Tyneside.
But who are the names in the frame to replace Benitez at St James's Park? Here we take a look at the options, odds provided by Bet Victor.