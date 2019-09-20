The ex-Sunderland & Newcastle United free agents most clubs could still sign – including players linked with the North East duo
This summer, more than any other, football seems to be awash with players still looking for clubs.
By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 20th September 2019, 13:34 pm
The 25-man Premier League squads have no doubt had an impact on this figure, while financial caution in the divisions below has seen many lower clubs baulk at wage demands of players who'd normally filter down the divisions.
As a result, a whole host of players continue to work alone, without a club and the season well under way.
Here we take a look at 21 players who've either played for Newcastle United or Sunderland or have been linked with either of our North East clubs.