'Exciting times' - The Newcastle United dressing room view as £305m takeover confirmed

The club has been taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), financier Amanda Staveley and investors David and Simon Reuben.

PIF have taken an 80% stake in the club after the Premier League finally approved a deal which had originally been agreed early last year.

The Newcastle United midfielder posted on his Twitter account: “Exciting times for the club and the city of Newcastle. Enjoy your cans #NUFC fans”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of Newcastle United fans have gathered outside St James’s Park to celebrate the takeover being confirmed.

The move came after Saudi Arabia ended a ban on Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports, the rights-holder for the Middle East North Africa region.

Staveley, chief executive officer of PCP Capital Partners, said: “This is a long-term investment. We are excited about the future prospects for Newcastle United.

"We intend to instill a united philosophy across the club, establish a clear purpose, and help provide leadership that will allow Newcastle United to go on to big achievements over the long term.

The Newcastle United takeover has been confirmed. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"Our ambition is aligned with the fans – to create a consistently successful team that’s regularly competing for major trophies and generates pride across the globe.”

Focus now turns to Steve Bruce's future at the club, with the under-fire boss expected to be replaced now the takeover has been confirmed.

There was no news on his future in the statements released by the club or new owner when the takeover was confirmed.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

St James's Park.

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.