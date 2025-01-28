Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal have been successful in their appeal against Myles Lewis-Skelly’s red card with the defender now available to face Newcastle United.

The Football Association has released a statement regarding Arsenal’s claim of wrongful dismissal after the 18-year-old was shown a straight red card by referee Michael Oliver for a foul on Matt Doherty in the 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The statement read: “An independent Regulatory Commission has upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal in relation to Myles Lewis-Skelly and removed his three-match suspension. The Arsenal player was sent off for serious foul play during their Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, January 25, 2025.”

Lewis-Skelly would have had to serve a three-match ban due to the red card, meaning he would have missed the Carabao Cup second leg against Newcastle at St James’ Park as well as the Premier League matches against Manchester City and Leicester City. But the youngster will be back available for selection immediately following Arsenal’s successful appeal.

The red card was subject to a VAR check during the match which backed Oliver, deeming the challenge ‘serious foul play’. The Premier League’s guidance on serious foul play is as follows: "High + Full + Forceful contact on ankle or above is considered dangerous = Red card.”

The decision left Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta ‘fuming’ and Oliver was subject to much criticism and threats on social media and beyond as a result. The referee’s affiliation with Newcastle was also brought up with the sides set to play each other next week. Newcastle take a 2-0 lead into the second leg at St James’ Park next Wednesday evening (8pm kick-off).

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited were left ‘appalled’ by the threats and abuse directed at Oliver following the decision.

While Arteta was left angered by the decision, he was ultimately confident Lewis-Skelly would not be banned, saying the decision was so obvious that an appeal may not have been necessary.

When asked if Arsenal planned to appeal the sending-off, Arteta replied: "That's for the club to decide what is the best decision. It's that obvious that maybe we don't even need to [put in an appeal].

"He's really happy now that the team won and found a way to win it. He is very worried about what's coming next because he's strongly feeling that there was nothing to do with the action.”

Who will miss Newcastle United v Arsenal?

While Lewis-Skelly escaped a ban, some key players will be missing for the semi-final second leg. The Gunners will be without Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka due to injury while Ben White is a major doubt.

Newcastle will be without Jamaal Lascelles and Harvey Barnes but Callum Wilson is closing in on a return with the Arsenal game a target date. The Magpies have recently welcomed goalkeeper Nick Pope back from a seven-week absence due to a knee injury.

The winners of next Wednesday’s semi-final will face either Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16.

Newcastle reached the final back in 2023 but were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United. Liverpool are the current holders of the competition having beaten Chelsea last season.