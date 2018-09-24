FA launch investigation into bottle-throwing incident during Newcastle's draw at Selhurst Park

The Football Association have launched an investigation into a bottle-throwing incident at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka was struck by a beer bottle thrown during Saturday's goalless draw.

The defender was not hurt by the bottle, which had been thrown from the part of the stadium housing Newcastle United's travelling support.

Rafa Benitez's players were backed by 2,900 fans at the game.

Asked about the bottle incident, United manager Benitez said: "We had almost 3,000 fans here and one made a mistake – but the rest were fantastic.

"If we want to be stronger, we need the fans behind us. Our fans away have been outstanding, no doubt about that."

Palace manager Roy Hodgson said: "Didn't see it. My focus tends to be on the football. I obviously can't comment from it."

Alcohol is not allowed within sight of the pitch in football stadiums by law.

Sky Sports today report that the FA are "seeking observations before deciding whether to take the matter any further".

Newcastle defender Fabricio Coloccini was struck by a coin thrown from the home end at Selhurst Park in February 2015.

However, no action was taken against Palace or the individual who threw the coin.