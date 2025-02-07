The FA Cup match officials have been confirmed for Newcastle United’s fourth round against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Saturday (5:45pm kick-off).

Matthew Donohue will be the referee for the match, assisted by Paul Hodskinson and Nigel Lugg with James Bell as fourth official.

Aside from the cup competitions, Donohue has exclusively refereed Championship games this season and will take charge of the clash between Premier League side Newcastle and League One club Birmingham on Saturday.

Newcastle sit sixth in the Premier League table while Birmingham are top of League One.

No VAR in place

There will be no VAR for the fixture at St Andrew’s following a rule change introduced by the Football Association. Previously, VAR would be used in the competition ‘whenever possible’.

However, new a new ruling states that VAR will only be used in this season’s FA Cup from the fifth round onwards in order to ‘ensure a consistent refereeing approach for all clubs taking part in the same stage of the competition.’

Newcastle’s last match without VAR was the 3-1 FA Cup third-round win against Bromley at St James’ Park last month.

And Magpies head coach Eddie Howe welcomes the lack of VAR and raw emotion that returns to matches as a result.

“I enjoyed not having VAR in that moment because we scored goals and once you see the linesman's flag stay down you know it's a goal,” Howe told The Gazette. “You're not second-guessing because the first thing I think now when we score is 'is there a reason for that goal not to stand?'

“That takes away the enjoyment of the moment really, that's the world I live in. So when you don't have it and you score, it's a different feeling. But then if you don't have it and you concede, I might be thinking the other way. I'm of the initial thought that I like the initial raw emotion you get when you score without VAR.”

In Wednesday night’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win against Arsenal, Newcastle thought they’d opened the scoring inside the opening minutes only for a lengthy VAR check to rule out Alexander Isak’s strike.

Birmingham v Newcastle United head-to-head

Saturday’s FA Cup meeting will be the first time Newcastle and Birmingham have faced each other since the 2016-17 Championship season. Eight years ago, Newcastle and Birmingham played out a goalless draw in the last meeting between the sides at St Andrew’s.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last eight matches with Birmingham with their last defeat coming in the shock 5-1 FA Cup loss at St James’ Park back in 2007.