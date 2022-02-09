FA Youth Cup: Blackpool 3-0 Newcastle United Under-18s – Young Magpies crash out at Bloomfield Road
Newcastle United Under-18s’ FA Youth Cup journey is over following a 3-0 defeat at Blackpool.
A first half brace from Arnold Matshazi put Blackpool in a commanding position at half-time at Bloomfield Road. Jake Daniels made it 3-0 in the second half to secure a quarter-final tie at Chelsea.
Peter Ramage’s side survived a late scare to beat Colchester United 3-2 at St James’s Park last month and set up the last-16 tie.
The Young Magpies also beat West Ham United by the same scoreline in the third round.
Newcastle last won the FA Youth Cup back in 1985 with Paul Gascoigne, Joe Allon and current academy coach Ian Bogie.
Blackpool Under-18s: McLachlan; Moore, Hill, Trusty, Squires, Fitzgerald, Strawn, Mariette, Daniels, Matshazi, Francis
Blackpool Under-18s subs: Cunningham, Donkor, Opawole, Byron, Johnston, Yelegon, Harrison
NUFC Under-18s: Thompson; Powell, Beresford, J.Miley ©, Barclay, Stanton, Parkinson, L.Miley, Ndiweni, Turner-Cooke, Crossley
NUFC Under-18s subs: Powell, Bessent, Emerson, Charlton, Donaldson, Cooper, Mavididi
Refresh the page and scroll down for a recap of the match courtesy of our sister title The Blackpool Gazette...
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Blackpool v Newcastle FA Youth Cup last 16 tie - live updates
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 20:51
- FT: Blackpool 3-0 Newcastle
- John Murphy’s side in FA Youth Cup fifth round action at Bloomfield Road
- Winners face a trip to Chelsea in the quarter finals
FULL TIME
Simply superb from the young Seasiders, who were in complete control throughout. It sets up a mouthwatering trip to Chelsea in the quarter-finals.
90 - Stoppage time
Pool have four minutes remaining to see out a comfortable win.
85 - Second change
Kwaku Donkor replaces Tyler Hill, who just went down with a knock.
James Harrison is Blackpool’s first change of the night, replacing Joe Strawn.
80 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!! (3-0)
Jake Daniels makes it three! The striker slots home into the empty net after keeper Max Thompson’s clearance fell straight to him.
Pool are off to Stamford Bridge!
76 - Save
Alex McLachlan comes rushing out of his goal, somewhat unwisely, but still manages to make a vital block.
73 - Booking
Will Squires is shown a yellow card for a late challenge.
Pool are still controlling this well.
69 - Game management
The young Seasiders are managing the game well here. They’re taking a breather when they can and taking the sting out of the game.
66 - Save!
Newcastle look like they’re about to pull one back through substitute Josh Donaldson, but Alex McLachlan stands tall to make a wonderful save.
A brilliant bit of goalkeeping.
64 - Almost
Dannen Francis chips a lovely ball over the defender’s head to Jake Daniels, but unfortunately his touch lets him down and Newcastle are able to clear.