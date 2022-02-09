FA Youth Cup LIVE: Blackpool Under-18s v Newcastle United Under-18s – Chelsea await the winners
Newcastle United Under-18s are in FA Youth Cup action at Blackpool this evening (7pm kick-off) with a place in the quarter-final up for grabs.
Peter Ramage’s side survived a late scare to beat Colchester United 3-2 at St James’s Park last month and set up the last-16 tie at Bloomfield Road.
The Young Magpies also beat West Ham United by the same scoreline in the third round.
A 1-0 win at home to Huddersfield Town and a 3-1 win at Cheltenham Town have seen Blackpool progress to face Newcastle.
The winners this evening will face a trip to Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the competition.
Newcastle last won the FA Youth Cup back in 1985 with Paul Gascoigne, Joe Allon and current academy coach Ian Bogie.
NUFC Under-18s line-up to face Blackpool: Thompson; Powell, Beresford, J.Miley ©, Barclay, Stanton, Parkinson, L.Miley, Ndiweni, Turner-Cooke, Crossley
NUFC Under-18s subs: Powell, Bessent, Emerson, Charlton, Donaldson, Cooper, Mavididi
Blackpool v Newcastle FA Youth Cup last 16 tie - live updates
Last updated: Wednesday, 09 February, 2022, 19:45
- Blackpool 2-0 Newcastle
- John Murphy’s side in FA Youth Cup fifth round action at Bloomfield Road
- Winners face a trip to Chelsea in the quarter finals
HALF TIME
John Murphy’s side are in complete control here and it could easily have been more. Both goals were superbly taken by Matshazi.
43 - Almost three
Luke Mariette almost starts and finishes a move on his own. The midfielder slides in beautifully to win the ball back before surging forward, dragging the ball back across the face of goal...but no one is there to capitalise.
Great play once again from the young Seasiders.
37 - GOAL BLACKPOOL! (2-0)
It’s a carbon copy goal from Arnold Matshazi as he races onto a ball forward before drilling a low shot past the keeper, in off the post.
Blackpool are flying!
33 - Over
Dannen Francis shoots over from the edge of the box following more good play from the Seasiders.
26 - No goal
Arnold Matshazi has the ball in the back of the net for a second time as he lobs the keeper, but the flag is up for offside.
Great finish, mind.
25 - Close
Almost a second for Pool as Joe Strawn’s fierce drive deflects up towards the top corner, but Max Thompson gets over to make the save.
22 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!
Arnold Matshazi beats the offside trap to latch onto a sublime through-ball before slipping the ball past keeper Max Thompson.
Blackpool lead!
21 - Close!
Jake Daniels flashes a ball across the face of the six-yard box, just eluding Dannen Francis at the back post. Close for Blackpool.
19 - Good play
The Seasiders string two or three good passes together and force another corner. The move also earns the applause of the supporters.
15 - Denied
Joe Strawn is sent through down the left for Blackpool. Max Thompson rushes out of the Newcastle and gets to the ball first...just.