Fabian Scahr reveals what is ‘pushing’ Newcastle United to Premier League safety

Fabian Schar says Newcastle United’s fans are “pushing” the team towards Premier League safety.

Schar and his team-mates take on Burnley tonight looking for a fourth successive home win.

Rafa Benitez’s side beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 on Saturday to move up to 15th place in the division.

“It is great to play here in front of our fans – they can push us a lot,” said defender Schar. “We always want to give them something, and the last few games have gone quiet well.

“We have an important game, and we’ll try to do the same (as against Huddersfield). We don’t look too much at the table, but we know how important Tuesday’s game is, not only for us, but for Burnley as well.

“I think it is a big chance for both teams. It will be a tough game, but we are playing at home and we want to keep the three points here. You never know what’s going to happen, there’s still some games to play.

“We have seen in the past weeks that the teams at the bottom can all win. It’s not finished yet, so we have to keep working hard.”

Miguel Almiron made his home debut against Huddersfield, and the midfielder left the field to a standing ovation following stunning first 81 minutes at St James’s Park.

“We have seen since his first day he has some qualities, and he can be a very important player for us,” said Schar. “He made a really good debut at home. He didn’t score – he was a little unlucky – but we could see his qualities, and hopefully he can help us in the next few games.

“We have some pace in front, not only him. He has only been here for two or three weeks, and he knows what run he has to do.”