Fabian Schar has this warning for his Newcastle United team-mates ahead of Brighton clash

Fabian Schar has warned his Newcastle United teammates that their Premier League campaign is not over yet - and there is still ‘work to do’.

Rafa Benitez’s side mathematically secured survival courtesy of a fine 3-1 win over Southampton last weekend as they hit the 41-point mark in the top flight.

But while their primary objective of survival has been achieved, Schar has reminded the Magpies’ squad that they are not on the beach yet.

Newcastle face a tough trip to relegation-threatened Brighton this evening (5:30pm kick-off) and Schar is eyeing more points on the board.

“You want to win each game, you want to get points and to have the winning feeling after every game,” he admitted.

“We will keep going like this and doing everything to get some more points during the last three games.

“We will only finish when the season is over, and until then there is some work to do.”

While Schar remains focused on the task ahead, he is happy to look back on a fine evening at St James’s Park last week - in what was arguably one of the club’s finest performances of the campaign.

A hat-trick from Ayoze Perez sealed victory over Southampton and the centre back was quick to praise his teammates after another inspired showing - which quickly followed his vital goal at Leicester City the previous week.

And he admits it is a ‘great feeling’ to see the club secure survival with three games to spare.

“With 41 points we know we are quite OK, and we are up to 13th now, so it’s a great feeling to get two wins in a row,” added Schar.

“It’s nice to have games like this to see where we are comfortably now in the table.

“It was amazing to see Ayo score three goals.

“His performance, not only because of his goals, was fantastic.

“For us it was very important that he scored, and it was his first hat-trick for Newcastle, so I am happy for him, but also happy that he helped us with his goals and that we got the three points.”

With survival secured, focus has now naturally turned to the future of manager Benitez - who is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

And while talks continue over a new deal, Schar admits that the dressing room remain fiercely loyal to the manager.

Indeed, the ex-Basel man believes that the unity created by the Spaniard has been a key factor in Newcaste’s avoidance of the drop this campaign.

“Of course, we are all happy how things are now with this season,” he admitted.

“After the first 10 games nobody was expecting that we would be safe with 41 points with three games left.

“We have improved a lot this year, we have a strong squad, and we are playing well together, sticking all together, and that is the key.

“The mister [Benitez] is giving us always the right speeches ahead of the games, the right tactics, so it’s important also for us.

“We are one group, with all the staff, the team and the fans. That’s the reason [we have done well].”