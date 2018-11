Rafa Benitez has named his starting XI for this afternoon's game against Bournemouth.

Newcastle United, 17th in the Premier League, take on Eddie Howe's side at St James's Park.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Dummett; Ki, Diame; Ritchie, Perez, Kenedy; Rondon.

More to follow