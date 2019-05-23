Fabian Schar reflects on his first season at Newcastle United

Fabian Schar has reflected on his tough introduction to English football.

The defender joined Newcastle United last summer from Deportivo La Coruna.

Schar, signed for a bargain £3million fee, ended the campaign as a candidate for player of the season – after impressing in defence AND attack as the club secured it’s Premier League status.

However, the 27-year-old didn’t feature in September or October after starting the season-opening league and cup defeats to Chelsea and Nottingham Forest in August.

Schar was recalled to the team in November – and quickly settled into manager Rafa Benitez’s five-man defence.

“I had a quite hard start, like the whole team,” said Schar.

“I think the whole team struggled a lot the first 10 games, but then we started getting points and doing a good job over the whole season.

“I think, for me and the team, the second part was quite good and we can be proud of the end.

“For me, it was also a quite good season when I look now.”

Asked if the Premier League had been everything he had hoped it would be when he signed, Schar said: “Of course.

“I enjoy playing in the Premier League, especially for this club and these amazing fans. I look forward for the next year.”Schar – who ended the season with four goals – has enjoyed playing for United’s fans.

“It’s great for us, for the whole team, to get this support every game,” said Schar, who is resting ahead of Switzlerland’s Nations League semi-final against Portugal on June 5.

“At home games or away, they’re always there, and they give us some really good support. That’s what we need.”

Schar found the net in the club’s season-ending win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The 4-0 victory saw Newcastle end the season in 13th place.

“It was the perfect end, I think, for us,” said Schar.

“To get one position above at the end, and to give the fans something, was the perfect game for us.

“It was a quite good day for us.”