Fabian Schar reveals dressing message for Florian Lejeune at Newcastle United

Fabian Schar.
Fabian Schar.

Fabian Schar says the dressing room is united behind Florian Lejuene as he comes to terms with his season-ending injury.

The Newcastle United defender has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee – three months after returning from the same injury in his right knee.

Florian Lejeune is stretchered off the pitch.

Florian Lejeune is stretchered off the pitch.

Lejeune suffered the injury in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old had pioneering surgery on his other knee in Italy last summer after rupturing his ACL in a pre-season training session.

Lejeune made his first-team comeback in January after a painstaking rehabilitation programme split between Rome and Newcastle.

“It will obviously be a big blow for him,” said Schar. “As a player, an injury is the worst thing you can have.

“He just came back from a long time out, and was playing so well after his last injury. He’s a really important player for us, so we’re all really sad to see him out again. We’re sad for him, and for the team. We’ll be missing a lot.”

Lejeune went down in agony after challenging Andros Townsend.

“It’s really hard to see Flo like this,” said Schar. “I was really sad in the moment when it happened. I don’t think we lost the game because of that, but it was a really bad moment for all of us.

“Nobody wants to see a player in that kind of position. We cannot say we lost the game because of that, but it was a big blow for everyone.”

Lejeune had a message for United fans in an Instagram post.

“The injury I suffered during the last game is an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“It’s the same problem I had (a) few months back, but on the other knee. I’ll have surgery, and as I did before. I will come back stronger. Thank you for all your support.”

Meanwhile, Schar – who was given the all-clear after suffering a head injury playing for Switzerland last month – was frustrated to miss two games through suspension.

“It was hard to miss two games and not be able to help the team,” said the 27-year-old. “But that’s football. Now I’m back, and I was happy to be back in the team. We lost the game, though, so I was really frustrated.”