Fabian Schar reveals dressing message for Florian Lejeune at Newcastle United

Fabian Schar says the dressing room is united behind Florian Lejuene as he comes to terms with his season-ending injury.

The Newcastle United defender has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee – three months after returning from the same injury in his right knee.

Florian Lejeune is stretchered off the pitch.

Lejeune suffered the injury in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old had pioneering surgery on his other knee in Italy last summer after rupturing his ACL in a pre-season training session.

Lejeune made his first-team comeback in January after a painstaking rehabilitation programme split between Rome and Newcastle.

“It will obviously be a big blow for him,” said Schar. “As a player, an injury is the worst thing you can have.

“He just came back from a long time out, and was playing so well after his last injury. He’s a really important player for us, so we’re all really sad to see him out again. We’re sad for him, and for the team. We’ll be missing a lot.”

Lejeune went down in agony after challenging Andros Townsend.

“It’s really hard to see Flo like this,” said Schar. “I was really sad in the moment when it happened. I don’t think we lost the game because of that, but it was a really bad moment for all of us.

“Nobody wants to see a player in that kind of position. We cannot say we lost the game because of that, but it was a big blow for everyone.”

Lejeune had a message for United fans in an Instagram post.

“The injury I suffered during the last game is an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“It’s the same problem I had (a) few months back, but on the other knee. I’ll have surgery, and as I did before. I will come back stronger. Thank you for all your support.”

Meanwhile, Schar – who was given the all-clear after suffering a head injury playing for Switzerland last month – was frustrated to miss two games through suspension.

“It was hard to miss two games and not be able to help the team,” said the 27-year-old. “But that’s football. Now I’m back, and I was happy to be back in the team. We lost the game, though, so I was really frustrated.”