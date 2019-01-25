Fabian Schar reveals his view on Newcastle United's FA Cup tie

Games are coming thick and fast for Newcastle United, but that’s not a problem for Fabian Schar.

The defender scored two goals in last weekend’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Cardiff City – just four days after playing 120 minutes against Blackburn Rovers in a third-round FA Cup replay.

Newcastle won 4-2 at Ewood Park to set up tomorrow’s fourth-round tie against Watford at St James’s Park.

Schar, having been used sparingly in the first half of the season following his move to Tyneside, is keen to play in every game.

“If you’re a player, you want to play – it’s as simple as that,” said the 27-year-old, signed from Deportivo La Coruna last summer for £3million.

“I want to play in every game, and you try to do your best in each one – that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

Schar, fielded as a midfielder against Blackburn, picked up a knock in the replay, which was decided by extra-time goals from Joselu and Ayoze Perez.

But the Switzerland international was passed fit to play against relegation rivals Cardiff.

“The cup tie was really intense,” said Schar.

“Playing 120 minutes of football is always hard.

“But when you’re playing a game like this (one against Cardiff), such an important game, the motivation to perform is always there.

“We want to play, we want to help the team. There’s no problem with that, and now we have a week to recover and prepare for the next one.”

Meanwhile, United manager Rafa Benitez could have Federico Fernandez back for the Watford tie.

The defender sat out the Cardiff game after being laid low by a virus on the eve of the fixture.