Fabian Schar reveals why he’s ‘happier’ at Newcastle

Newcastle United fans didn’t see too much of Fabian Schar early this season.

The 26-year-old had to be patient in the months following his summer move from Deportivo La Coruna.

That patience was rewarded.

And supporters have liked what they have seen of Schar over the past couple of months.

The defender, preparing for Saturday’s home game against Fulham, was outstanding in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Schar defended resolutely at the John Smith’s Stadium and was also an influence in attack, having had two first-half shots and also had a hand in Salomon Rondon’s goal.

Now I’m a little bit happier than two months ago! It’s always good when you get opportunities to play. Fabian Schar

The Switzerland international is just happy to be on the pitch, having had to bide his time at the start of the season as the form of Jamaal lascelels and Federico Fernandez kept him out of the starting XI.

Schar said: “Now I’m a little bit happier than two months ago!

“It’s always good when you get opportunities to play. I’ve had a few games in the last weeks.

“I can play, and also the team was winning some games. I really like to play with my team-mates for this fantastic club.

“The fans give us big support. I’m pleased to be on the pitch helping the team.

“I try to do the same every week.”

Fans have been impressed with Schar’s ability to turn defence into attack, with the ball-playing centre-half showing a superb range of passing.

“I knew before what qualities I have,” said Schar. “Just at the beginning I had to be patient to get a chance, and now I have had some quite good games.

“I try to help my team and doing my job, and that’s all I can do.”

Huddersfield had the better of the first half last Saturday, though Schar forced a save from Jonas Lossl and also tested him with an audacious free-kick from just inside the home side’s half.

Newcastle were better on the ball in the second half, and Rondon scored after a quick break forward, which was started by a pass upfield from Schar.

It was a vital win, but the Swiss international wants an improvement from the squad.

“In the first 45 minutes we didn’t play really good,” said Schar. “Also, second half we can improve a lot of things.

“At the end we got the result and three points, which was what we wanted. It was a really important win.

“We did a really good job in defence. All the players did their jobs, and that’s so important for us.”

Asked about his own chances, Schar said: “I tried to play my game.

“For the free-kick, I saw the keeper was a little bit far from his own goal, so I tried. I didn’t think it was too far away.

“At the end, the goal was fantastic play.

“That’s the three points, and I’m really happy for that.”

Manager Rafa Benitez has repeatedly stressed the importance of United beating the teams around them in the Premier League table.

Newcastle are now six points clear of second-bottom Huddersfield. Fulham, meanwhile, prop up the league ahead of their visit to St James’s Park this weekend.

“It’s important for all the teams like us,” admitted Schar.

“These games are massive.

“When you get three points away it’s even bigger.

“I think we can be pretty happy after this game. We’ve now got another important game against Fulham.”

After the Fulham test, Newcastle travel to Liverpool on Boxing Day and Watford on December 29, before hosting Manchester United on January 2, and Schar is braced for a tough run of festive games.

“We know how hard it’s going to be with a lot of important games,” said the centre-half.

“You have to take every point you can get.”