Newcastle United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano has dropped a fresh update surrounding Liverpool’s interest in signing Alexander Isak this summer.

Newcastle United and Liverpool face each other in just six days time at St James’ Park - but the saga involving Alexander Isak continues to loom large over Tyneside. The Swedish international has not featured for the Magpies since the final day of last season amid intense speculation over his future at the club.

Liverpool have had one bid for Isak rejected by Newcastle United this summer and are yet to submit an improved offer for the striker. That initial bid, worth £110m, fell well below Newcastle United’s valuation of Isak as they maintain a stance that he is not for sale this summer.

Isak is not expected to be involved against the Reds on Monday night, but Eddie Howe revealed at the weekend that the door is open for him to return to the team: “Nothing's changed, but the door is well and truly open,” Howe said about Isak. “But, yeah, he has to decide what he wants to do.

“We would like a resolution. When I say we, I'm talking about myself and I'm sure the ownership of everyone, really the players that we have, because I think we need that clarity.

“This season, any season, Premier League season, is going to be hard enough. You don't need any kind of distraction to swerve your thoughts, to unbalance what we're doing. So, yes, but I'm certainly not in control of that and I think there's only one person really that can control it.”

Fabrizio Romano’s Alexander Isak transfer update

‘Nothing’s changed’ was the message from Howe on Isak and that is almost the perfect way to summarise the whole saga surrounding the striker this summer. Isak has three years left on his current contract on Tyneside and despite a whole load of noise on social media and from Merseyside surrounding Isak’s future, unless Liverpool put their money where their mouth is and improve their offer, Isak will not be leaving Tyneside.

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, believes that Isak has no future at Newcastle United and that the striker has reiterated his desire to leave the club this summer and join a Liverpool side that have refused to look elsewhere for attacking additions, even amid their reluctance to pay Isak’s asking price: “Newcastle got again a strong message from the player,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Newcastle in these weeks in July and August always tried to approach Isak, always tried to say ‘are you sure there is not even one single way to continue together?’. They even offered him a new contract with a record salary for the club, but also with an exit clause to let the player go in 2026.

“Alexander Isak again is saying ‘no chance’. Isak has no intention to change his mind. Those close to Isak maintain the same position – only Liverpool Football Club.”

Romano added: “Obviously Newcastle need a replacement, maybe two strikers. We know the [Yoane] Wissa situation at Brentford.

“At the moment Brentford are still blocking Wissa but Newcastle remain confident on receiving the green light. And then to find a new striker because they will need a proper number nine in order to give the green light for Isak.”