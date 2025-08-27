Newcastle United news: Alexander Isak remains a top target for Liverpool as the summer transfer window comes to a close.

Crunch talks involving PIF and Alexander Isak have not resulted in a change of heart from the Swedish international. Isak has not kicked a ball for Newcastle United since May and watched on as his teammates put in a defiant performance against Liverpool on Monday night.

Liverpool, the club who have been heavily-linked with a move for Isak throughout the window, have made just one official bid for the striker so far this summer, totalling £110m. That offer fell well below Newcastle United’s valuation of Isak and was swiftly rejected by the Magpies.

Whilst Isak remains unavailable for selection and training alone on Tyneside, the Reds are yet to submit an improved offer for the 25-year-old. With just five days left of the summer window, movement on a deal for Isak will have to be made fast or he will remain a Magpies player - something that Newcastle United have insisted will be the case throughout the summer window.

Newcastle’s interest in Jorgen Strand Larsen and Yoane Wissa will not impact Isak’s position at the club with both players listed as replacements for Callum Wilson on Tyneside.

Fabrizio Romano issues Alexander Isak transfer update

After a summer long saga involving the two clubs, Newcastle United and Liverpool of course met on the pitch on Monday night with the visitors leaving with all three points despite a brilliant performance by Eddie Howe’s side who were reduced to ten men in the first half and then found themselves 2-0 behind within minutes of the second period. That result, much like their opener at Villa Park, could have been different had Eddie Howe had a recognised striker to pick from.

Isak, meanwhile, watched on following talks between himself, his representatives and the Newcastle United hierarchy. The Telegraph revealed on Tuesday that those talks had failed to convince Isak to return to action and, speaking on his You Tube channel, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Swedish striker remains insistent on a move to Anfield, despite no official bid from the Reds since that first rejection.

“Alexander Isak insists on his position, on his desire, on his clear view - he wants to go to Liverpool,” Romano said. “So despite the efforts from important, really important people at Newcastle, the message coming from the player, from his agent in this direct contact he's having with the most important people into the board, into the management of Newcastle United is that he wants to go to Liverpool. He wants to play for Liverpool.

“And you know after weeks and weeks and weeks to take this position even with a few days before the end of the transfer window in front of the most important people at Newcastle, well it's showing how Alexander Isak is really not changing his point. So let’s see what's going to happen.”

The 2025 summer transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday 1 September. Between now and then, Newcastle United have to prepare for a clash against Leeds United on Saturday. That game kicks-off at 5:30pm at Elland Road.