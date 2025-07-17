Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update regarding Newcastle United’s pursuit of Hugo Ekitike.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United saw a £69.5million bid rejected by Eintracht Frankfurt for Ekitike earlier this week.

The 23-year-old forward was named as Newcastle’s ‘top target’ to bolster their attacking options this summer, with the plan for him to compete with Alexander Isak and potentially play alongside him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Liverpool have disrupted those plans, having registered an interest in both Ekitike and Isak. While no official bid has been made by Liverpool, it has been widely reported that they are set to make a move for Ekitike after Frankfurt turned down Newcastle’s initial offer.

Ekitike scored 22 goals and registered 12 assists for Frankfurt in a breakthrough 2024/25 campaign for the French forward.

Fabrizio Romano provides major Hugo Ekitike transfer update

Following claims from Sky Sports in Germany that Liverpool would be ready to outbid Newcastle for Ekitike, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on the situation.

Playing down claims Newcastle are in advanced talks over the signing of Ekitike, Romano has reported that the deal is considered ‘off’ at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He posted on X: “Understand Newcastle have now already left talks for Hugo Ekitike, deal considered off at this stage. #NUFC now focus on different targets as since Monday bid got rejected, Liverpool entered race + there were no advances with the Magpies. Liverpool are now advancing.”

Romano then added: “Liverpool have submitted official bid to Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike! Eintracht already informed Liverpool that they want more, proposal rejected but it was initial contact as talks continue. Ekitike said 𝐲𝐞𝐬 Liverpool, no issues on personal terms. He wants #LFC.”

Frankfurt value the French striker at around £86million and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Ekitike comes after Newcastle insisted that Arne Slot’s top target Alexander Isak is not for sale this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hugo Ekitike explains Newcastle United snub

Newcastle pushed hard to sign Ekitike from Stade de Reims back in 2022 and believed a move was close, only for the player and his representatives to stall a deal and allow Paris Saint-Germain to swoop in.

At the time, it left a sour taste but Newcastle ended up signing Alexander Isak, who has since established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe.

From Ekitike’s point of view at the time as a 19/20-year-old Frenchman, joining a Newcastle side still relatively unproven at the time over the Ligue 1 champions close to home and with Champions League football on offer, it was a no-brainer.

"I had lots of clubs," he told UEFA, addressing Newcastle’s interest at the time. "And Paris' offer arrived. That was that. The next logical step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“Paris are the biggest club in France right now, winning everything. They had the best players in the world. How could I say no? I told my brother. I said, 'I want to go there straight away'. That's all I told him.”

But the reality was Ekitike was competing with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi in his only full season in the French capital. As such he rarely got a look in and was limited to just 14 starts, scoring four goals.

He was then frozen out of the squad for his second season, watching Newcastle’s 4-1 win over PSG in the Champions League on television before joining Frankfurt in January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously, in terms of longevity, I'm not going to say that my time in Paris was the happiest moment of my life but today, when I look back, I say to myself that maybe it was necessary,” he added. “I've got so many goals. I've got so many things ahead of me that I don't regret breaking my back sometimes. It's all part of my journey and I'm proud of it."