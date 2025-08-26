Newcastle United are pushing to sign a striker in the final week of the transfer window.

Newcastle started the window with two established strikers and are now into the closing stages with none available after Callum Wilson’s departure and Alexander Isak’s self-imposed exile.

The Magpies have been targeting a striker since before the window opened but have been unsuccessful in their attempts so far. Targets such as Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko have all gone elsewhere despite Newcastle holding talks and submitting bids.

Newcastle have now moved down their list of targets with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jorgen Strand Larsen coming into sharper focus as the need for a striker signing becomes more pressing. The Magpies have submitted bids for both players which have been promptly rejected.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has been consistent in his message that any new striker signings would be viewed as a replacement for Wilson rather than Isak, whose long-term future at the club remains uncertain.

Newcastle United’s Yoane Wissa interest

Newcastle made a move for Wissa last month with an initial £25million bid that was rejected by Brentford. They then returned with a £35million offer that was also rejected as Brentford then briefed that they value the striker in excess of £50million in an attempt to ward off interest.

It may have worked too, as Newcastle aren’t willing to do business for Wissa at that price, despite the player being keen to join the club. Although the DR Congo international scored 19 goals without any penalties for Brentford last season, he turns 29 next week and is into the final year of his contract, though he does have the option of a further year.

Simply put, his value to Brentford is more than Newcastle are willing to pay at the moment.

But Newcastle are willing to do business in that price range for another player.

Fabrizio Romano provides Newcastle United transfer update after £50m bid submitted

Strand Larsen has only just officially joined Wolves permanently from Celta Vigo this summer for £23million following an initial loan spell.

The Norwegian scored 14 goals in his debut Premier League season and, at 25, is viewed as a player who can continue to improve at Newcastle with his best years ahead of him.

Wolves rejected a £50million bid from Newcastle for Strand Larsen earlier this week.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given a strong indicator that a potential deal is not dead yet with Newcastle keen to reach an agreement.

Romano posted: “Newcastle are still working and insisting on Jørgen Strand Larsen deal after £50m bid rejected.

“Wolves don’t want to sell the striker but #NUFC still trying to find club to club solution ahead of the deadline.”

The summer transfer window closes for Newcastle and Premier League clubs at 7pm on September 1.