Malick Thiaw is wanted by Newcastle United this summer - according to Fabrizio Romano | Getty Images

Newcastle United transfer news: Fabrizio Romano has revealed a major update on Newcastle United’s interest in signing AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw.

Newcastle United will ‘approach’ AC Milan over a possible move for defender Malick Thiaw this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. Thiaw has long been admired by those at St James’ Park and was linked with a move to the north east of England last summer.

At that time, the Magpies were heavily focused on a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, whilst Thiaw emerged as a potentially cheaper alternative to the England international. Neither deal would end up being done, although both players have again been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer.

Eddie Howe was even asked about reports linking the club with German international Thiaw last summer, he responded: “There’s no updates on that.

“I’m always reluctant to comment on these things, but he’s a player I know about, of course I do, from our games in the Champions League against Milan and yeah, he’s a very good player, but that’s it.”

Newcastle United’s search for defensive additions has continued into this summer’s transfer market and has reportedly landed them back at Thiaw’s door.

According to Romano, the Magpies will approach AC Milan over a potential deal for Thiaw this summer. He posted on X: ‘Understand Newcastle are set to approach AC Milan for Malick Thiaw. Talks will follow as Thiaw is already an important player for Max Allegri after Como deal off in July. #NUFC will try to open discussions over price soon.’

Whilst Newcastle United will negotiate with the Italian giants over a fee for the 23-year-old, they can be confident in a rough ballpark figure that could tempt AC Milan into selling the defender. That’s because Thiaw has already been involved in a major transfer saga this summer and was on the verge of joining Cesc Fabregas’ Como, only for that deal to collapse at the eleventh hour.

AC Milan and Como had agreed a €25m (£21m) fee for Thiaw, only for the defender to reject the move. At the time, it was reported that Thiaw preferred to either stay at the San Siro, or hold out for a move to a club in the Champions League.

Neither Milan nor Como will play European football of any sort this season, whilst Newcastle United will play in Europe’s premier club competition. Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, recently said about the defender: “Malick Thiaw continues to be a target for Newcastle. Milan and Como had reached an agreement for 25 million euros in recent weeks, but the German did not accept the transfer because his priority was and is to stay at Milan,” as picked up by Milan News.

“If he really has to leave, the player has always said he wants to go to a club that plays in the Champions League. Newcastle are looking for a central defender. The first objective was Scalvini, but the block of Atalanta has led the English to put the deal on hold.

“Newcastle are looking around and an old favourite already discussed in the past is Thiaw. The English club has returned to enquire about the German. To date there is still no offer, but Newcastle are trying to understand the conditions of the German's exit.