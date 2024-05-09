Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is set for a summer transfer at the end of his contract.

Newcastle United have reportedly identified AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly as a ‘top target’ in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old is set to leave The Cherries as a free agent this summer after turning down a new contract. With AC Milan reportedly interested in Kelly, reports from Italy claimed that Newcastle had won the race for the defender’s signature.

While these reports are understood to be premature, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stressed that the former Bristol City man is the club’s ‘top target as a free agent’. Kelly was signed by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe for Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2019 for £13million.

Liverpool are also said to be interested in the free agent this summer but Kelly would prefer to join Newcastle due to his relationship with Howe and higher chance of regular first-team football.

Newcastle are looking to bolster their defensive options this summer with captain Jamaal Lascelles and fellow defender Sven Botman ruled out for at least six months with ACL injuries.

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo has also been heavily linked with a move to The Magpies as a free agent this summer. The 26-year-old has already told Fulham that he will be leaving the club once his contract expires in June and several clubs are understood to be interested in securing his signature.

Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly chasing the defender, who is available on a free transfer this summer.

When questioned on the duo and the possibility of signing free agents, Newcastle boss Howe said: “We're exploring every market. Everything that we can that we feel benefits us.

“We're not necessarily looking at the free transfer market in isolation, we're looking at every option and every theme. I wouldn't say it's exclusive.

“We're trying to do good business. We're not trying to excessively spend money, that'll be the same as long as I'm here.