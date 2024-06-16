Fabrizio Romano provides 43-word Newcastle United update after collapsed transfer
Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron could be sold by the club this summer.
The 30-year-old has two years left on his contract at Newcastle but the club will listen to offers for him this summer in an attempt to raise funds and adhere to Financial Fair Play rules. Newcastle paid a then club record £21million to Atlanta United for Almiron back in 2019 and the Paraguayan has gone on to make 209 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals.
Almiron scored an impressive 11 goals for Newcastle during the 2022-23 season to help the side finish fourth in the Premier League before scoring the club’s first Champions League goal in over 20 years as he opened the scoring in the 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain.
But Newcastle are actively looking to strengthen the right-wing position this summer and selling Almiron is under consideration provided an ‘upgrade’ can be found to replace him. The winger was subject to transfer interest from Saudi Arabia in January but a deal failed to materialise as the player wanted to remain at Newcastle.
And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims The Magpies are ‘open’ to selling the player this summer.
“Miguel Almiron's future remains open ahead of the summer transfer window,” he tweeted. “After Saudi Pro League move collapsed in January, more clubs are showing interest in the midfielder. “Newcastle, open to selling Almiron in case of good proposal due to Financial Fair Play situation.” The Magpies would look to recoup the majority of the £21million fee they paid for Almiron four-and-a-half years ago.
