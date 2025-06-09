One reported Newcastle United and Manchester United target has suitors in Portugal - according to an update from Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle United have had a relatively quiet start to the summer transfer window, with the addition of Antonio Cordero the only signing the club have made so far. However, activity is expected to ramp up as the summer progresses and dominoes around Europe fall.

One player that has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent seasons is FC Copenhagen starlet Roony Bardghji. Bardghji was poised to make a move last summer before an ACL injury scuppered his chances of a big-money move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

A whole host of teams, including Newcastle United and Manchester United, had been linked with the exciting forward before his injury, whilst reports earlier this year detailed their continued interest. However, unlike twelve months ago when FC Copenhagen were due to receive a tidy profit for the youngster, they may either lose him on a free or for a cut-price fee.

That’s because Bardghji’s contract in Demark is due to expire at the end of the year, with his club having just one transfer window left to recoup a fee, else he will be available to sign as a free agent. And whilst interest from England has been reported on, it appears that Portuguese giants Porto could swoop for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano’s Roony Bardghji update

Taking to X, Romano provided an update on Bardghji’s future, revealing that Porto have submitted a bid for the Swedish Under-21 ace. He posted: ‘EXCL: FC Porto submit official bid to Copenhagen for 19 year old talented winger Roony Bardghji. Deal not advanced yet as there are several clubs around Europe keen on Bardghji with current contract due to expire in December.’

Bardghji has been able to return to action after his lengthy injury absence, playing six times in the league before the campaign ended. The 19-year-old will be hopeful of being able to convince suitors that he has put that injury behind him and, like Tino Livramento on Tyneside, that his career won’t be impacted by an early ACL injury.

If he can do that, then Bardghji has already shown his immense talents on the biggest stage. Bardghji netted in the Champions League for FC Copenhagen during their famous 4-3 win over Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils in 2023 - a game that pushed Manchester United towards a group stage exit.

Newcastle United fans, meanwhile, had their interest piqued back in November when Bardghji was spotted training with Callum Wilson. A video of the pair working on rehabilitation was posted on Instagram.

The Magpies have most recently been linked with a move for Bardghji’s fellow countryman Anthony Elanga. The Nottingham Forest winger has been a long-term target for the Magpies and news broke on Friday that they had submitted an enquiry about his availability this summer.

With Wilson out of contract at the end of this month and having sold Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United in January, the Magpies are desperate for reinforcements in attacking areas.