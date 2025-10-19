Newcastle United news: A whole host of famous faces claim to support Newcastle United.

Celebrity Traitors has gripped the nation in recent weeks with Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr, Stephen Fry and Celia Imrie part of an all-star cast. There is, however, one Newcastle United fan hiding in the ranks, but are they a Faithful, or are they a Traitor?

Elsewhere, Sam Fender has recently been awarded the 2025 Mercury Prize for his People Watching album in a ceremony held in Newcastle. Thursday night marked the first time that the Mercury Prize awards had been held outside of London, with Fender performing in front of a home crowd.

There are, of course, a whole host of famous faces across the world from music, to politics and TV have also claimed to be Newcastle United supporters. Here, we take a look at 24 famous Newcastle United fans from around the world.

Famous Newcastle United fans

Jimmy Nail

Star of Auf Wiedersehn Pet, Nail is a Newcastle United fan.

Brian Blessed

Blessed grew up as a Manchester United fan, although the Yorkshire-born actor claims to have a ‘soft spot’ for Newcastle United and can recall the club’s FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

Lewis Ritson

Ritson has enjoyed a very solid boxing career, with his love for Newcastle United present at all of his fights, including in his black and white ring attire.

Matt Hancock

Former health secretary Matt Hancock gained notoriety during the coronavirus pandemic and is a Newcastle United supporter thanks to his ‘uncle Dave’. He claims to have attended matches at St James’ Park in his younger years.

PAC

Formerly known as ‘Neville’ in WWE (or Adrian Neville for you long-time NXT fans), PAC was for a while one of the very best wrestlers on the planet.

Abhisit Vejjajiva

Vejjajiva was Thailand’s Prime Minister between 2008 and 2011 but was born in Newcastle. He declared his support for the Toon Army in 2008.

Chris Dobey

Dobey is one of the stars of darts and has played in the Premier League this season. He walked out to Local Hero at the Utilita Arena back in March when he took to the stage in front of his home town crowd.

Asim Chaudhry

Chaudhry is another celebrity that, despite not being from the local area, is a Newcastle United supporter. Like many before him, a combination of the 1990’s, memorable kits and Alan Shearer was enough to make the comedian and writer a Magpies supporter for life. He currently hosts the ‘Adopted Geordies’ podcast.

Steve Harmison

The former England cricketer often appears on TalkSport to offer his opinion on all things Newcastle United.

Cameron Norrie

The tennis star claims to be a Newcastle United fan despite being born in South Africa.

David Olusoga

Olusoga is currently one of the stars on Celebrity Traitors. Born in Gateshead, Olusoga will be hopeful of winning a huge sum of money for his chosen charity on the show.

Gabby Logan

Despite Logan’s father being former Leeds United and Coventry City midfielder Terry Yorath, the TV presenter became a Newcastle United fan after moving to Durham for University

Robson Green

The Northumberland born actor is a supporter of Newcastle United.

Graeme Swann

Despite hailing from Northampton, Swann is a Newcastle United fan and has been pictured in Newcastle United away ends from time to time.

Matt Baker

The television presenter hails from County Durham and is a Newcastle United supporter.

James Bay

Bay may have been born in Hertfordshire, but it was his love of Alan Shearer that made the musician fall in love with Newcastle United. This relationship extends both ways however as Shearer has also admitted to being a huge fan of Bay’s music.

Sam Fender

Fende played three huge concerts at St James’ Park earlier this summer whilst he won the 2025 Mercury Prize, an event held in the city, for his People Watching album.

Cheryl

Cheryl is well known for her Geordie accent and is a Newcastle United supporter.

Alan Shearer

Of course.

Tony Blair

Despite being born in Edinburgh, the former Prime Minister claims to be a Newcastle fan.

Ant and Dec

Ant & Dec are lifelong Newcastle United fans and were caught by TV cameras celebrating their Carabao Cup triumph at Wembley. They subsequently presented the Carabao Cup trophy parade and event on the town moor.

Mark Knopfler

Knopfler was a member of Dire Straits and composed ‘Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero’ which Newcastle United walk out to on match days at St James’ Park.

Brian Johnson

The AC/DC frontman was born in Gateshead and was even approached to be an honorary board member of Newcastle United in the 1980’s. He turned down that offer, but remains a fan of the club. He even had a cameo appearance in the film Goal! And joined Sam Fender on stage during his last round of St James’ Park concerts.

Sting was born in Wallsend and is a big Newcastle fan and has been spotted at games.