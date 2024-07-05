Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has been made available for transfer this summer amid Premier League interest.

Newcastle United are long-term admirers of the Italian, with reports from Italy strongly linking The Magpies with a move. Aston Villa have also been monitoring the 26-year-old, who shone at Euro 2020 and scored 10 goals in 37 appearances for Juventus last season.

Despite his respectable return of 32 goals in 131 appearances for the Serie A side, Chiesa has been deemed surplus to requirements in Turin now he is into the final year of his contract.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed Juventus with consider offers of around £21million for the 51-time Italy international.

Romano tweeted: “Juventus consider price tag around €25m [£21.18m] with add-ons included for Federico Chiesa as current deal expires in June 2025, not being extended. “Juventus are prepared to sell Chiesa who's currently not part of Thiago Motta's plans, as confirmed yesterday.”

Chiesa can play anywhere across the front three though usually operates on the left or as a second striker. Newcastle are actively looking to strengthen their options on the right wing this summer with talks ongoing regarding a move for Miguel Almiron to join a Saudi Pro League club.

Chiesa is naturally right-footed and played all four Euro 2024 games on the right flank for Italy. Though at club level, he only started one match in that position last season.