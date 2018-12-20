Federico Fernandez reacts after giving Rafa Benitez an injury boost at Newcastle

Federico Fernandez is pushing for a return for Newcastle United.

The defender suffered an injury in this month's home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Benitez last week said that Fernandez – who missed last weekend's 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town – was "progressing well".

And Fernandez yesterday pictured back out on the training pitch, though he may have to settle for a place on the bench should be be fit to return against Fulham on Saturday.

Fabian Schar, recalled to the starting XI, was outstanding alongside captain Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark in a five-man defence.

Fernandez, signed from Swansea City in the summer, took to Twitter after the training session.

The 29-year-old tweeted: "Nice to be back training. Good session today."

Benitez was also without midfielder Jonjo Shelvey against Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium, where a goal from Salomon Rondon gave United their first win in four games.

Newcastle's manager suggested on the eve of the game that Shelvey would also miss the Fulham game.

Defender DeAndre Yedlin will return from suspension, having served a one-game ban for his dismissal against Wolves.

United are 14th in the Premier League table, while Fulham prop up the division.