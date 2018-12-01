'Felipe Anderson cost more than our whole squad!': Newcastle United fans react after chastening defeat by West Ham

Newcastle United's three-match winning run came to an abrupt end as Rafa Benitez's side were beaten 3-0 by West Ham at St James's Park.

Two goals from Javier Hernandez and a third from Felipe Anderson condemned the Magpies to their eighth defeat of the season.

Fans were quick to react on social media, with some questioning Benitez's tactics while others pointed to the manager's lack of resourses.

Here are some of the responses:

@Van_Karax9: "Pablo Zabaleta at his age looked more energetic than the whole of NUFC midfielders. That's the difference in commitment!"

@wellzy1995: "Anderson 42 mil more than OUR WHOLE SQUAD! sums up our ambition"

@sidneyhicksuk: "You need players. Can’t expect Rafa to keep working miracles."

@Venezuxlan: "What can justify taking Ritchie off for Atsu so early whilst keeping on Diamé and Perez completely changed the game"

@phillherring: "Canny embarrassing that at home like."

@Van_Karax9: "Poor and embarrassing display! No plan B from Rafa. Its either a struggling win or a comfortable loss!"

@CringerMcKay01: "Very poor performance. Literally thought we had it but we didn’t but I’m not giving my hopes up because I know when we do well we win. And Everton will be hard on Wednesday, But we are Newcastle United! Don’t give your hopes up."

@Ryan__Kelly97: "By far our worst performance of the season. Embarrassing today"

@ShevasNUFC: "I don't even know where to start with that shambles"

@Dansoo: "Poor performance. Only Ki turned up today. The rest were off dreaming of a white christmas"