Feyenoord set Newcastle deadline over Nicolai Jorgensen deal

Feyenoord have given Newcastle United a deadline to raise their bid for Nicolai Jorgensen.

The club has had two bids for the striker rejected by the Dutch club.

And Feyenoord, according to De Telegraaf, is taking a "tougher stance" with Newcastle ahead of Wednesday night's transfer deadline.

Jorgensen's club have reportedly told United that they will break off negotiations unless they come up with a "higher offer" by early evening.

Feyenoord rated Jorgensen, 27, in the £20-million bracket. Newcastle have bid £15million.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail claim that United have "made an enquiry" for Viktoria Plzen striker Michael Krmencik,