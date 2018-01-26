Feyenoord stand firm on Newcastle target as Brighton count cost of Aleksandar Mitrovic deal

Newcastle United have had a second offer for Nicolai Jorgensen turned down – as Brighton and Hove Albion consider raising their bid for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Jorgensen is the club's No 1 striker target in this month's transfer window.

And Newcastle, having had a £12million offer rejected by Eredivisie champions Feyenoord earlier this week, yesterday returned with an improved bid.

However, it was also turned down by Feyenoord, who rate the 27-year-old, under contract at De Kuip until 2021, in the £20million-bracket.

And United's search for a striker looks set to go into the final few days of this month's transfer window.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

So far, Chelsea winger Kenedy, signed on loan for the rest of the season, is the club's only signing.

Meanwhile, Brighton had an offer of £8million for Mitrovic rejected earlier this week.

The Serbia international is ready to quit Newcastle in search of first-team football ahead of the summer's World Cup finals.

An offer closer to £15million could be enough to secure the 23-year-old, who has recovered from the back problem which sidelined him over the festive period.

Rafa Benitez, however, is reluctant to sell to a direct Premier League rival.

Also, Mitrovic's wages would challenge the wage structure at the Amex Stadium, and the club could instead opt to pursue other targets in the final days of the transfer window.

Benitez will be asked about the club's transfer progress in a press conference this afternoon.

United's manager will speak to the media ahead of Sunday's fourth-round FA Cup tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.