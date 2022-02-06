Finance expert delivers interesting Newcastle United spending verdict as Frank Lampard talks injuries
Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has claimed Newcastle United’s big spending in January has had a positive impact on other clubs.
The Magpies were the biggest spenders in January as they look to avoid relegation to the Championship.
Speaking to Football Insider: “From the position of Newcastle, I’m not a fan of trickle-down economics but we have seen a domino effect.
“They have bought Chris Wood, so Burnley have gone and signed a striker. They have signed Dan Burn, so Brighton have gone out and signed someone.
“If you spend money, it often becomes one out, one in. So it will ripple through the transfer market.
“With Newcastle, it’s the case that there is a new kid in town and that kicks off this domino effect.
“However, it should also be noted that there are an awful lot of clubs, seven or eight, that haven’t spent a bean.”
Frank Lampard provides injury update ahead of Newcastle United clash
Frank Lampard has provided an update on the fitness of Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of the game with Newcastle.
"I'm hopeful," Lampard said in his post-match press conference.
"I've actually had my eye off the ball on that with the game but, yesterday [Friday], he was training outside on his own.
"So hopefully he will be with the team tomorrow [Sunday].
"Whether he's ready for in three days' time, we'll have to see where he's at and if he's match, game ready, I will know more about that in the build up to the game over the next couple of days."