Finance expert delivers £300m takeover verdict as rivals sack manager with better record than Steve Bruce
Newcastle United lost again in the Premier League over the weekend.
Steve Bruce’s winless side are 19th in the Premier League following yesterday’s 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.
A brace from Hee-Chan Hwang ensured Newcastle head into the international break still searching for their first win of the season.
Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories doing the rounds:
Finance expert delivers Newcastle United takeover verdict
Kieran Maguire has delivered his verdict on the ongoing legal case surrounding the failed takeover of Newcastle United.
The Magpies are said to have lost over £10million in legal fees throughout their battle with the Premier League.
“It is a risk on Newcastle’s part,” he told Football Insider.
“Some of these costs are being underwritten by Mike Ashley, but it’s not a small amount of money, £10m.
“But ultimately we are talking about the sale of Newcastle for somewhere in the region of £300m.
“Mike Ashley is looking to make a return on his original investment. If successful, the sale proceeds will more than cover the legal costs.
“That will allow Ashley to walk out with a bit of profit. So he is looking at it from a holistic perspective.”
Rivals sack manager after better start than Steve Bruce
Watford are in talks to appoint Italian manager Claudio Ranieri after sacking Xisco Munoz as head coach.
The Hornets have seven points from their opening seven league games.
That's a better record than the underfire Bruce, with the Magpies winless in the league so far this season.
Munoz's last match in charge produced a 1-0 defeat against Leeds