'Finish your career here!': Newcastle United fans react to Iker Casillas' Toon admission

Iker Casillas has named Newcastle United as his favourite team in England - and fans are loving it.

The Real Madrid legend picked his favourite club from a number of countries, where next to an English flag lies the Magpies.

His reasons for supporting United are yet to be noted, leaving United fans on social media to speculate themselves.

Some have suggested the 37-year-old should finish his career on Tyneside while some refuse to believe he's better than current number one Martin Dubravka.

Here is the best of the fan reaction from around the web:

@johndavidrees: "Might be because of the Bobby Robson connection with Porto."

@23nsg: "Chancel must have had a word..."

@AdamCavener: "Iker Casillas is a Geordie."

@Ryannufc90: "Finish your career at Newcastle we would love a legend like you at our club."

@jason17jhw: "You made the right choice."

@nathanhames: "Martin Dubravka > Iker Casillas"

@Joe66516708: "Strange but a will take it."

@_arrongallagher: "Massive Casillas fan and one of my fav Real players so to find out he’s a fan of my team."