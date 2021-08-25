'Five at the back against Burnley's B team' - Newcastle United fans react as Steve Bruce names NINE changes for Carabao Cup tie
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has named NINE changes for this evening’s second round Carabao Cup tie with Burnley.
Only Jamaal Lascelles and Freddie Woodman keep their place as the likes of Javier Manquillo, Jamal Lewis, Jeff Hendrick and Dwight Gayle make their first appearances of the campaign.
A strong bench includes Allan Saint-Maximin, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy, while Matty Longstaff is named as a rare substitue.
Here’s how some Magpies fans reacted to Bruce’s team selection on social media:
@Jack_Rogers97: Why are we resting Willock when he didn’t have a pre season and needs minutes?
@ShaunIrving_: Why do we persist on 5 at the back which DOES NOT WORK #NUFC
@LookItsJustToy: Why is Willock a sub?
@MarcSDuffy: Delighted and relieved to read that Javier Manquillo is still alive.
@danbundock23: What has Matty got to do to get a start?
@M_Fisher92: Five at the back against Burnley’s B team.
@Baggytrousers79: I don't think that's too bad a team. I'd have changed keepers & not had Hendrick playing & not had 5 at the back... #NUFC #CarabaoCup
@geordieleighs: Let's play the formation that doesn't work again.