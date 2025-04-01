The five Newcastle United players set to leave this summer after ‘imminent’ deal agreed
Schar has been a crucial player throughout Howe’s time as Newcastle United head coach, but has less than three months left on his current deal. Schar, who retired from international duty in the summer, has played a key role for his club this season and played the full match at Wembley as Newcastle United triumphed over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.
Speaking about the defender’s new deal, Howe said: “I think Fabi, hopefully, will be signing his contract imminently, if he hasn't already, to my knowledge.”
Seeing Schar extend his stay on Tyneside will be a huge boost for the club as they head into a summer transfer window that could see great change not just in defence but across the whole team. Here, we take a look at the five Newcastle United players that, as it stands, will be leaving the club as a free agent this summer:
Callum Wilson
Injury issues has severely limited Wilson’s gametime this season, with the former Bournemouth man playing just 12 times in all competitions, scoring once in the FA Cup. At 33, if he can put those injury troubles behind him, Wilson still has a couple of years left at the top level, although that may not come at St James’ Park.
With little chance of dislodging Alexander Isak as the starting striker and with the club likely to seek a deputy that can stay fit and be a regular challenger for the Swedish international, Wilson’s five year stay on Tyneside could come to an end this summer. Howe has previously spoken of his desire to see Wilson stay, though, leaving the Magpies with a very tough decision.
Jamal Lewis
Lewis has returned to the north east after injury prematurely curtailed his loan spell in Brazil. The Northern Ireland international was a regular during pre-season but is not in the club’s current first-team plans.
The former Norwich City man has endured a tough time on Tyneside throughout his five years at the club and will likely be allowed to leave as a free agent when his contract expires this summer.
John Ruddy
Ruddy was signed by the club last summer to bolster their goalkeeping department, one that now stands at five-strong. He hasn’t played a single minute since joining the club and is regarded as their fourth-choice goalkeeper.
Mark Gillespie
Gillespie is also part of that goalkeeping unit with the boyhood Newcastle United fan having spent five years at the club. His last senior appearance for the club came during their League Cup win over Newport County back in September 2020.
Jamaal Lascelles
Lascelles is Newcastle United club captain and lifted the Carabao Cup trophy alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier both at Wembley and during the town moor celebrations. An ACL injury has seen him sidelined for over a year, however, and with his current contract coming to an end this summer, it’s possible that he may have played his final match for the club. There is hope he can play again this season, though he faces a race against time to be back fit.
