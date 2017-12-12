Five questions for Rafa Benitez ahead of Newcastle's home game against Everton

Rafa Benitez will face the media this afternoon ahead of Everton's visit to St James's Park.

Newcastle United have taken just one point from their last seven games.

And that dismal run has left the club only two points above the Premier League's relegation zone ahead of a demanding festive programme which includes fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester City.

Newcastle take on Sam Allardyce's Everton at St James's Park tomorrow night.

Here are five questions for Benitez:

1. Will you play two up front against Everton?

Benitez, wanting Gayle pace, movement and goals as well as Joselu's ability to hold the ball up and link play, has played strikers in a number of recent games.

But has the ploy worked? The statistics say it hasn't.

Newcastle won the Championship with a 4-2-3-1 formation last season, and that system worked in the early part of the Premier League season.

The change to 4-4-2 has often left United outnumbered in midfield and too open.

Does Benitez have the players to play that system?

Benitez, as he often says himself, has a short blanket at Newcastle.

2. Will Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett and Christian Atsu start?

The good news for Newcastle is that three key players – Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett and Christian Atsu – are fit.

Atsu made his comeback off the bench at the weekend.

Lascelles, an unused substitute, should be ready to return, while Dummett, out since the opening weekend of the season, played 60 minutes of an Under-23 game last Friday.

The trio, and in particular captain Lascelles, have been missed in recent weeks.

And left-back has become a problem position in Dummett's absence.

3. What do you make of Florian Lejeune's form?

Every overseas player takes time to adapt to the physicality and intensity of English football. And some take longer than others.

Lejeune, bought from Eibar, was one of Benitez's main summer signings.

The 26-year-old, adept at bringing the ball out of defence, has had an uncomfortable few weeks in the team since returning from an ankle injury.

Lejeune needs more time to adjust to the demands of Premier League football.

With Lascelles back fit, Benitez could take Lejeune out of his starting XI.

4. Are Newcastle in a relegation battle?

The answer's surely yes. The optimism of October, when United were as high as sixth in the league, is long gone.

It has been replaced by realism. Newcastle, just four months into the season, are seemingly in for another relegation battle.

5. When will you sit down to discuss a budget for next months transfer window?

Benitez last week said was waiting to discuss the transfer window with the club's hierarchy.

United's manager needs to strengthen his squad next month.

However, with the club up for sale, everything is seemingly up in the air.

There's uncertainty where Benitez's needs certainty.

It looks increasingly likely that a sale will not be completed before the end of January, so is the club's owner prepared to invest?

Most fans fear that he won't despite the danger of another relegation if he doesn't, but Benitez needs to know – one way or the other.