Florian Lejeune has a message for Newcastle United fans after suffering season-ending injury

Florian Lejeune has vowed to come back stronger for Newcastle United – after suffering a season-ending injury.

Lejeune damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

The defender had suffered the same injury in his right knee last summer.

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez reveals Florian Lejeune's reaction to his devastating injury at Newcastle United

In an Instagram post, Lejeune said: “After medical examination, the injury I suffered during the last game is an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“It’s the same problem I had (a) few months back, but on the other knee. I’ll have surgery, and as I did before. I will come back stronger. Thank you for all your support.”

Lejeune went down after challenging Andros Townsend.

Manager Rafa Benitez said: “He’s a very important player for us in that position – it’s a pity for us.”