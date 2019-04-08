Florian Lejeune has a message for Newcastle United fans after suffering season-ending injury

Florian Lejeune has vowed to come back stronger for Newcastle United – after suffering a season-ending injury.
Lejeune damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.
The defender had suffered the same injury in his right knee last summer.
In an Instagram post, Lejeune said: “After medical examination, the injury I suffered during the last game is an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
“It’s the same problem I had (a) few months back, but on the other knee. I’ll have surgery, and as I did before. I will come back stronger. Thank you for all your support.”
Lejeune went down after challenging Andros Townsend.
Manager Rafa Benitez said: “He’s a very important player for us in that position – it’s a pity for us.”