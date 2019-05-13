Florian Lejeune reveals positive injury update at Newcastle United

Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune has shared a positive injury update.

The French centre back suffered a 'significant knee injury' during April's defeat to Crystal Palace - only months after returning from another long-term absence with a similar issue.

Lejeune had looked set to become a key part of Rafa Benitez's side after a string of fine performances.

And despite suffering another injury blow, the 27-year-old remained upbeat - and has now shared yet another positive injury update.

Throughout his recovery, Lejeune has remained ahead of schedule and has now revealed that he will be returning to Newcastle 'soon'.

That follows a spell of hard work in Italy in a bid to strengthen the affected knee - while also aiming to protect the defender from future injuries.

In a post on his Twitter account, Lejeune said: "Thanks to all for your incredible support during this season, you were truly amazing and carried us through every game.

"I'm currently in Italy where I'm working everyday to strengthen my knee.

"I will be returning in Newcasltle soon."