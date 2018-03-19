Floyd Mayweather linked with bizarre move for Newcastle – and Cristiano Ronaldo

Floyd Mayweather has bizarrely been linked with a takeover of Newcastle United.

The former boxer – who retired undefeated – has been quoted about investing in the Premier League club, which was put up for sale last October by owner Mike Ashley.

“You better believe if I were to invest in Newcastle, I would be back partying there often," Mayweather told the Daily Star Sunday.

“I love Newcastle. Those guys like to party as hard as any city I have been to anywhere in the world. I met some of the players last year – and they are good guys. I am always open to new business opportunities and I love all sports, but I invest with my head not my heart.

“Investing with your heart is the quickest way to lose money. But if somebody put together a business plan and my people looking over it and went ‘Floyd that can make money’, then I would invest. Soccer might not be my game, but I’ve got connections everywhere.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has been a long-time supporter and buddy of mine, so I might even be able to get him to finish his career off at Newcastle.”

Mayweather, 41, visited Tyneside for a sold-out boxing talk last year.