Forgotten Newcastle United duo handed surprise call-up to make first appearances of 2023
Two members of Newcastle United’s first-team squad have been called-up to the Under-21s side for the match against Norwich City Under-21s on Monday afternoon.
Newcastle Under-21s’ line-up has been bolstered by the addition of right-back Harrison Ashby and winger Ryan Fraser for the match at the Little Benton Academy. Ashby was signed by The Magpies from West Ham United in January but has failed to make a first-team matchday squad since his arrival.
The Under-21s match is his first appearance in Newcastle colours since signing over two-and-a-half months ago. Ashby missed a ‘few weeks’ of training shortly after his arrival at Newcastle due to a hamstring injury but has since recovered and travelled to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp last month.
There was also a start for Ryan Fraser, who has been training with the Under-21s for the past couple of months after being frozen out of Eddie Howe’s first-team plans.
Fraser has fallen out of favour this season and had grown frustrated with his lack of football. The Scottish international hasn't featured in a game for Newcastle since October but was named in Ben Dawson’s second-string starting line-up on Monday.
Match updates to follow…