Serie A legend reportedly being lined-up for Newcastle job

Reports from Italian-outlet Calciomercato have suggested that former AC Milan and Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso is being lined-up for the Newcastle United job as fan-pressure on Steve Bruce mounts.

Steve McClaren had worked as a 'senior advisor' at Derby County (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Gattuso has previously been linked with the Newcastle job after Rafa Benitez departed St James’s Park.

He was also, more recently, linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur before they chose Nuno Espirito Santo as the man to take them forward.

Although these links have emerged, there is little to suggest that the Newcastle United hierarchy are wanting to make a managerial change.

Steven Taylor announces retirement

Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor has announced his retirement from football.

The centre-back made 268 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle between 2004 and 2016.

Taylor, 35, most recently played for Wellington Phoenix in the A-League but also had spells at Ipswich Town, Peterborough, Portland Timbers and Odisha FC in India after leaving Tyneside.

Former Newcastle-manager axed from Derby County

When Derby County went into administration at the end of last week, the situation for Wayne Rooney’s side looked bleak.

Unfortunately when a team enters administration, it is usually followed up by people losing their jobs and former Newcastle manager Steve McClaren is one of those.

McClaren worked as a ‘senior advisor’ at the Rams.

According to The Sun, McClaren could have another role lined up however, with both FIFA and UEFA reportedly interested in adding him to their ‘think tanks’.

