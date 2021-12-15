Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Brazilian midfielder on Toon radar

Juventus star Arthur is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar with the Brazilian reportedly growing ‘unsettled’ in Turin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Juventus midfielder Arthur is reportedly a target for Newcastle United (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arthur only joined Juventus last summer, however, he has featured just eight times in all competitions this season and may be allowed to leave the Serie A giants.

Reports have linked Newcastle with a move for the 25-year-old, however, Leeds United, Arsenal and Jose Mourinho’s Roma are also reportedly interested in the midfielder.

Pundit names ‘proven’ trio Newcastle should target

Joe Cole has named a trio of players, all with Premier League experience, that he believes Newcastle United should target for transfer either in January to help them in the battle against the drop, or in the summer to help them progress to ‘the next level’:

“Jesse Lingard, I think, would be a great signing for someone,” Cole told Coral.

“He must have come on Newcastle’s radar. They’ll have the financial power to go and buy him.

“Kieran Tierney as well, is another who is out of the team at Arsenal, I think would be fantastic.

“I think he’s ideal for Newcastle, fits right in and he needs a new challenge. I don’t know why he’s not playing regularly at Arsenal recently.

“Aaron Ramsey over at Juventus, he looks like he wants a move. These are players for Newcastle who would tick a box.

“Who can get them over the line in January who will take them up to the next level next year?

“You want someone with Premier League experience. The bright thing for Newcastle to do in January is to buy players ready-made for the Premier League, who know the league.

“They can’t afford to sign anybody who needs time to settle in.”

Ben Mee blow

According to the Telegraph, Burnley are currently in-talks with Ben Mee to extend his contract at Turf Moor.

Newcastle had been linked with January moves for Mee and his centre-back partner James Tarkowski, however, with the news that Mee may extend his stay at Burnley, attention may turn elsewhere to strengthen their defence.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.