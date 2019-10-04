Former Inter Milan and Everton midfielder reveals he turned down Newcastle United for Leeds United move
Former Inter Milan and Everton midfielder Olivier Dacourt has revealed he turned down a move to Sir Bobby Robson’s Newcastle United, in favour of a Leeds United switch.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 05:30 am
The Frenchman signed for the Elland Road outfit for a then club record fee of £7.2million, despite Robson’s scouting missions to watch the Strasbourg man.
And in an interview with the Athletic, the player has revealed why he chose white over black and white.
“I was sure they would become what Manchester United had become,” said Dacourt.
“It was a record signing and that meant something to me. It told me how much they wanted me. But more than that, it was the players. So many crazy players. No one says too much about him but the best player I saw? Stephen McPhail. His left foot… it was so good. You ask me who I want to play with most, it’s him.”